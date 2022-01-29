Skip to Main Content
Sales soar for Maus after school district in U.S. banned the Holocaust graphic novel

Tennessee school district voted to remove Maus over 'inappropriate language,' nudity

The Associated Press ·
Maus was No. 12 on Amazon as of early Friday evening, and it was not available for delivery until mid-February. The Complete Maus, which includes a second volume, was No. 9 and out of stock.

Neither book was in the top 1,000 at the beginning of the week.

Earlier this month, the McMinn County School Board in Tennessee voted to remove Maus due to "inappropriate language" and an illustration of a nude woman, according to minutes from a board meeting. Spiegelman's autobiographical book, winner of a Pulitzer in 1992, tells of his father's experiences as a Holocaust survivor.

The board's decision came amid a wave of conservative-sponsored legislation and other actions to pull books from schools, with other banned works including Toni Morrison's The Bluest Eye and Harper Lee's To Kill a Mockingbird.

WATCH | Art Spiegelman on graphic novels and Maus: 

Art Spiegelman on graphic novels and Maus

7 years ago
Duration 10:23
Graphic novelist and Pulitzer Prize winner Art Spiegelman talks about graphic novels and explains the inspiration behind some of his best known works, including Maus. 10:23
