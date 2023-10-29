Matthew Perry died of acute effects of ketamine, according to L.A. county medical examiner

Matthew Perry died of the acute effects of the drug ketamine and his death has been ruled an accident, according to a report released by the Los Angeles County medical examiner's office on Friday.

Several factors contributed to the actor's death, including drowning, coronary artery disease and an opioid drug called buprenorphine, which is used to treat opioid abuse disorder.

The Friends actor, who was raised in Ottawa, was found dead at his Los Angeles home in late October. He was 54.

