Toronto-based Jeopardy! phenom maintains streak with 16th game win
Canadian Jeopardy! phenom Mattea Roach is seeking a 17th straight win on an episode airing Wednesday night.
Mattea Roach holds the longest win streak by a Canadian contestant
Canadian Jeopardy! phenom Mattea Roach is seeking a 17th straight win on an episode airing Wednesday night.
Roach, who grew up in Halifax, extended her remarkable run Tuesday night on the TV quiz show.
She has the eighth-longest streak in the quiz show's history.
To move up the list, the 23-year-old will need 19 wins to tie with David Madden and Jason Zuffranieri.
As of Tuesday's game, Roach had collected a total haul of $368,981 US.
She has also earned a spot in the show's Tournament of Champions, which is to air in the fall, and holds the longest win streak by a Canadian contestant.
Comments
To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.
By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.
Become a CBC Member
Join the conversation Create account
Already have an account?