Canada's Mattea Roach extends Jeopardy! win streak to 17 games
Canada's Mattea Roach extended her winning streak on Jeopardy! to 17 games on Wednesday.
Holds longest winning streak by a Canadian contestant
Canada's Mattea Roach extended her winning streak on Jeopardy! to 17 games on Wednesday.
Roach has now won a total of $396,182 US.
She got the first question of the game, ran the table on a botany-related set of questions and bet big on a Daily Double in the second round that netted her $8,000.
But she did miss a question — as did her opponents — about Canadian musician Neil Young.
At the start of the episode, host Ken Jennings noted the iconic game show had only seen seven winning streaks of 16 games prior to Roach's ongoing run.
LISTEN | Roach takes questions on Cross Country Checkup:
Comments
To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.
By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.
Become a CBC Member
Join the conversation Create account
Already have an account?