Canada's Mattea Roach extends Jeopardy! win streak to 17 games

Canada's Mattea Roach extended her winning streak on Jeopardy! to 17 games on Wednesday.

Roach has now won a total of $396,182 US.

She got the first question of the game, ran the table on a botany-related set of questions and bet big on a Daily Double in the second round that netted her $8,000.

But she did miss a question — as did her opponents — about Canadian musician Neil Young.

At the start of the episode, host Ken Jennings noted the iconic game show had only seen seven winning streaks of 16 games prior to Roach's ongoing run.

LISTEN | Roach takes questions on Cross Country Checkup: