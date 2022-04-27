Skip to Main Content
Canada's Mattea Roach extends Jeopardy! win streak to 17 games

Canada's Mattea Roach extended her winning streak on Jeopardy! to 17 games on Wednesday.

Holds longest winning streak by a Canadian contestant

CBC News ·
Mattea Roach's Jeopardy! winning steak hit 17 games on Wednesday. (Jeopardy Productions, Inc./The Canadian Press)

Roach has now won a total of $396,182 US.

She got the first question of the game, ran the table on a botany-related set of questions and bet big on a Daily Double in the second round that netted her $8,000.

But she did miss a question — as did her opponents — about Canadian musician Neil Young.

At the start of the episode, host Ken Jennings noted the iconic game show had only seen seven winning streaks of 16 games prior to Roach's ongoing run.

LISTEN | Roach takes questions on Cross Country Checkup:

Cross Country Checkup28:50Ask Me Anything: Mattea Roach on competing in Jeopardy!
Canadian Mattea Roach is currently in the middle of one of the longest streaks in Jeopardy! history. She answers listener questions about being a Jeopardy! champion in Ask Me Anything. 28:50
