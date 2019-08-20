Keanu Reeves, Carrie-Anne Moss to return in new Matrix film

Keanu Reeves, Carrie-Anne Moss and Lana Wachowski are returning to the world of The Matrix.

Warner Bros. Pictures Group chairman Toby Emmerich says Tuesday that a fourth Matrix is in the works.

Reeves will be reprising his role as Neo and Carrie-Anne Moss will return as Trinity in the film that will be co-written, directed and produced by Wachowski, who co-created The Matrix with Lilly Wachowski.

Keanu Reeves and Carrie-Anne Moss are seen attend the Australian premiere of The Matrix in Sydney, in 1999. (Patrick Riviere/Getty Images)

Lana Wachowski says in a statement that the ideas of The Matrix are more relevant than ever now and she's happy to have the characters back in her life. Emmerich calls Wachowski a true visionary.

The first film hit theatres 20 years ago and spawned two sequels that cumulatively made more than $1.6 billion US at the global box office.

No release date has been set.