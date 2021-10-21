Canadian theatre legend Martha Henry dead at 83
Stratford mainstay performed at the festival just 12 days ago in Edward Albee's Three Tall Women
Canadian theatre giant and Stratford Festival mainstay Martha Henry has died, the festival confirmed in an email to CBC News.
She died from cancer in her Stratford, Ont., home just after midnight, surrounded by her family, festival organizers said. It was just 12 days after she gave her final performance in Edward Albee's Three Tall Women at the festival.
"Our hearts are shattered," artistic director Antoni Cimolino was quoted as saying in a news release.
"The name Martha Henry is synonymous with artistry, intelligence and beauty. As an actor, her performances became the stuff of legend.... Her sense of responsibility to the theatre was so profound that it enabled her to endure pain and face down her terminal disease to complete an astoundingly truthful performance as a dying woman in Three Tall Woman. Her life became art."
We are overcome with grief at the death of Martha Henry, just 12 days after her final performance in Three Tall Women.<br><br>“In losing Martha Henry we have lost the dearest friend, the most inspiring mentor and an unforgettable, original talent" - Artistic Director Antoni Cimolino. <a href="https://t.co/gFSPPv10k2">pic.twitter.com/gFSPPv10k2</a>—@stratfest
Martha Henry was born in Detroit in 1938, moving to Canada upon graduating from the Carnegie Institute of Technology (now Carnegie Mellon University) in Pittsburgh, Pa., in 1959. She quickly became a staple of the Stratford Festival.
The festival said a memorial for Henry will be held "at an appropriate time."
More to come.
