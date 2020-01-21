Pamela Anderson, producer Jon Peters wed in 5th marriage for both

Pamela Anderson has married movie producer Jon Peters.

Anderson and Peters married Monday in a private ceremony in Malibu, Calif., a representative for Anderson said Tuesday.

It's the fifth marriage for both the 52-year-old model-actress and the 74-year-old film producer, who recently reunited after first dating more than 30 years ago.

Anderson's husbands have included musicians Kid Rock and Tommy Lee, who is the father of her two adult children. Peters was once married to actress Lesley Ann Warren, and had a long and high-profile relationship with Barbra Streisand beginning in the 1970s.

Peters was a producer on Streisand's 1976 version of A Star Is Born and the 2018 remake, along with dozens of other films including 1989's Batman and 1999's Wild Wild West.

Anderson, who grew up in Comox, B.C., starred on television's Baywatch and in several films, and has made frequent appearances in Playboy.

She has also made headlines for animal rights and environmental activism, as well as pressing for the release of Wikileaks founder Julian Assange.