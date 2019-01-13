Skip to Main Content
Maroon 5 to headline 2019 Super Bowl halftime show
New

Maroon 5 to headline 2019 Super Bowl halftime show

Maroon 5, known for hits such as This Love and Moves Like Jagger, will headline the Super Bowl halftime show Feb. 3 alongside special guests Travis Scott and Big Boi.

Rappers Travis Scott, Big Boi will appear as special guests during Feb. 3 performance

Zulekha Nathoo · CBC News ·
Maroon 5, led by frontman Adam Levine, will headline the 2019 Super Bowl halftime show Feb. 3. (Rich Fury/Invision/Associated Press)

After months of speculation, Maroon 5, known for hits such as This Love and Moves Like Jagger, has confirmed it will headline the Super Bowl halftime show Feb. 3 in Atlanta, Ga.

The pop band posted a one-minute video on Twitter with the caption #SBLIII. It showed concert footage of the group and included scenes with rappers Travis Scott and Big Boi, who will appear as special guests during the high-profile performance.

The announcement, which was also shared by CBS Sports, the network broadcasting the event, comes after rumours began circulating late last year that Maroon 5 would take the stage. Multiple reports suggested the band was having a tough time finding guests to perform with them in light of the NFL's treatment of Colin Kaepernick. 

Adam Levine, who is also a host on the NBC musical reality show The Voice, had remained tight-lipped on the subject in interviews. Maroon 5's appearance will follow Justin Timberlake's unexceptional performance last year and Lady Gaga's standout showcase the year before that.

CBC's Journalistic Standards and Practices|About CBC News
Report Typo or Error|

Related Stories