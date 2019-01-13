After months of speculation, Maroon 5, known for hits such as This Love and Moves Like Jagger, has confirmed it will headline the Super Bowl halftime show Feb. 3 in Atlanta, Ga.

The pop band posted a one-minute video on Twitter with the caption #SBLIII. It showed concert footage of the group and included scenes with rappers Travis Scott and Big Boi, who will appear as special guests during the high-profile performance.

The announcement, which was also shared by CBS Sports, the network broadcasting the event, comes after rumours began circulating late last year that Maroon 5 would take the stage. Multiple reports suggested the band was having a tough time finding guests to perform with them in light of the NFL's treatment of Colin Kaepernick.

Adam Levine, who is also a host on the NBC musical reality show The Voice, had remained tight-lipped on the subject in interviews. Maroon 5's appearance will follow Justin Timberlake's unexceptional performance last year and Lady Gaga's standout showcase the year before that.