Meghan Markle will be guest editor for September issue of British Vogue

Meghan Markle will be a guest editor for the September issue of British Vogue, titled Forces for Change, according to the official Instagram account for the Duke and Duchess of Sussex.

The fashion magazine will highlight the "power of the collective," featuring interviews with women "from all walks of life, each driving impact and raising the bar for equality, kindness, justice and open mindedness."

Markle has spent the last seven months helping curate content alongside editor-in-chief Edward Enninful. She also conducted a feature interview with former U.S. first lady Michelle Obama, while Markle's husband Prince Harry, had a "candid conversation" with renowned anthropologist and chimpanzee expert Jane Goodall.

Fifteen other prominent women will be featured on the cover. Among them are actress-activists Salma Hayek, Jameela Jamil, Laverne Cox, Jane Fonda and Yara Shahidi. Nigerian author Chimamanda Ngozi Adichi, boxer Ramla Ali, ballerina Francesca Hayward, New Zealand prime minister Jacinda Arden and teenage environmental crusader Greta Thunberg will also be included.

In the statement, Markle, who gave birth to son Archie two months ago, called the editing process "rewarding, educational and inspiring."

In 2016, Kate Middleton, Duchess of Cambridge, posed for the cover of British Vogue to celebrate the publication's 100th anniversary.

Markle, who formerly starred on the legal drama Suits before marrying Prince Harry, has remained committed to empowering women, fighting for equality and shedding light on global humanitarian issues.