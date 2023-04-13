Canadian TV personality Marilyn Denis announces her talk show will end in June
Farewell episode of The Marilyn Denis Show to air on June 9
Daytime TV mainstay Marilyn Denis says her long-running series The Marilyn Denis Show will end this June.
The veteran broadcaster announced the news this morning on her CTV talk show after 34 years in daily daytime television.
Denis, 64, says she will continue her radio gig as co-host of the weekday morning slot on Toronto's CHUM 104.5, which she's held since 1986.
She will also continue to host her podcast series Marilyn Denis Does a Podcast.
Denis has hosted the eponymous entertainment and lifestyle series for 13 seasons, and before that, helmed Citytv's daily show Cityline for nearly 20 years.
CTV says the series will celebrate Denis' career with special guests, audience surprises and highlights starting May 8, culminating with a farewell episode June 9.
