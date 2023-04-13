Content
Skip to Main ContentAccessibility Help
Entertainment

Canadian TV personality Marilyn Denis announces her talk show will end in June

Daytime TV mainstay Marilyn Denis says her long-running series The Marilyn Denis Show will end this June. The veteran broadcaster announced the news this morning on her CTV talk show after 34 years in daily daytime television.

Farewell episode of The Marilyn Denis Show to air on June 9

The Canadian Press ·
A woman with short-cropped hair and black earrings poses with an award in front of a blue backdrop.
Marilyn Denis poses with her Gemini Award after winning the viewer's choice award at the 21st annual Gemini Awards in Richmond, B.C. on Saturday, Nov. 4, 2006. Denis announced on Thursday that her CTV talk show The Marilyn Denis Show will end in June. (Richard Lam/The Canadian Press)

Daytime TV mainstay Marilyn Denis says her long-running series The Marilyn Denis Show will end this June.

The veteran broadcaster announced the news this morning on her CTV talk show after 34 years in daily daytime television.

Denis, 64, says she will continue her radio gig as co-host of the weekday morning slot on Toronto's CHUM 104.5, which she's held since 1986.

She will also continue to host her podcast series Marilyn Denis Does a Podcast.

Denis has hosted the eponymous entertainment and lifestyle series for 13 seasons, and before that, helmed Citytv's daily show Cityline for nearly 20 years.

CTV says the series will celebrate Denis' career with special guests, audience surprises and highlights starting May 8, culminating with a farewell episode June 9.

CBC's Journalistic Standards and Practices|About CBC News
Corrections and clarifications|Submit a news tip|

Related Stories

Comments

To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.

By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.

Become a CBC Account Holder

Join the conversation  Create account

Already have an account?

now