Mariah Carey Christmas tune sets new record on Spotify

A 24-year-old Mariah Carey Christmas classic has been so popular this holiday season it set a new one-day streaming record on Spotify on Christmas Eve.

Chart Data reported that "All I Want For Christmas Is You," released in 1994, was played 10.8 million times on Spotify on Monday. The song bested the record set by rapper-singer XXXTentacion, who logged 10.4 million streams with "SAD!" a day after his death in June.

Spotify wouldn't comment on the news. Carey called the new feat "such an amazing Christmas gift" in an Instagram post on Tuesday.

Every holiday season, "All I Want For Christmas Is You" begins to climb the Billboard charts as its popularity resurfaces. This year the song reached its highest peak — No. 6 — on the Billboard Hot 100 chart. It's currently No. 7 on the chart.

The success has helped Carey's first Christmas album, 1994's Merry Christmas, spend its fourth week at No. 1 on Billboard's R&B albums chart.

The current Hot 100 chart features 20 holiday songs, including: