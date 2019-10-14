Margaret Atwood among favourites to win fiction's Booker Prize
$83K prize open to all English-language authors
Booker Prize winner Margaret Atwood is the bookies' favourite to win the coveted fiction trophy again for The Testaments, her follow-up to dystopian saga The Handmaid's Tale.
Atwood, who won in 2000 for The Blind Assassin, is one of six finalists for the 50,000-pound ($83,000 Cdn) prize, whose winner will be announced Monday.
British bookmakers also give strong odds to British-Turkish author Elif Shafak for the Istanbul-set story 10 Minutes 38 Seconds in This Strange World and U.S.-British writer Lucy Ellmann for her 1,000-page stream-of-consciousness novel Ducks, Newburyport.
The other contenders are Salman Rushdie for Quichotte, a modern-day retelling of Don Quixote; Britain's Bernardine Evaristo for Girl, Woman, Other; and Nigeria's Chigozie Obioma for An Orchestra of Minorities.
Founded in 1969, the prize is open to English-language authors from any country.
Comments
To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.
By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.