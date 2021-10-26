Howie Mandel, Lilly Singh among new judges for Canada's Got Talent
Rapper, producer Kardinal Offishall and wrestling star Trish Stratus have also signed on as judges
Comedy star Howie Mandel and late-night talk-show host Lilly Singh are among the judges set for the upcoming return of Citytv's Canada's Got Talent.
Rapper and producer Kardinal Offishall and wrestling star Trish Stratus have also signed on to the judging panel of the homegrown version of the popular Got Talent franchise.
Country-pop singer Lindsay Ell will host the reality talent competition, which originally aired for one season in 2012.
Martin Short, Measha Brueggergosman and Stephan Moccio were judges on the first incarnation, which didn't have another season due to what Rogers Sports & Media called the "current economic climate."
Production on the revived version gets underway in Niagara Falls, Ont., next month with a live audience under COVID-19 protocols.
The show is set to premiere in spring 2022.
Comments
To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.
By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.
Become a CBC Member
Join the conversation Create account
Already have an account?