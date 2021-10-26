Skip to Main Content
Howie Mandel, Lilly Singh among new judges for Canada's Got Talent

Comedy star Howie Mandel and late-night talk-show host Lilly Singh are among the judges set for the upcoming return of Citytv's Canada's Got Talent.

Rapper, producer Kardinal Offishall and wrestling star Trish Stratus have also signed on as judges

The Canadian Press ·
Howie Mandel, left, and Lilly Singh appear in this combination photo. Mandel and Singh are among the judges announced for the Citytv show Canada's Got Talent. (Mark Blinch/Reuters, Frazer Harrison/Getty Images)

Rapper and producer Kardinal Offishall and wrestling star Trish Stratus have also signed on to the judging panel of the homegrown version of the popular Got Talent franchise.

Country-pop singer Lindsay Ell will host the reality talent competition, which originally aired for one season in 2012.

Martin Short, Measha Brueggergosman and Stephan Moccio were judges on the first incarnation, which didn't have another season due to what Rogers Sports & Media called the "current economic climate."

Kardinal Offishall performs at Scotiabank Arena on May 30, 2019 in Toronto, Canada. The rapper is joining Mandel and Singh as one of the judges of Canada's Got Talent. (Gregory Shamus/Getty Images)

Production on the revived version gets underway in Niagara Falls, Ont., next month with a live audience under COVID-19 protocols.

The show is set to premiere in spring 2022.

