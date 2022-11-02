Man charged with murder of rapper Takeoff released on $1 million US bond
Takeoff, 28, was shot in the head and back on Nov. 1 as more than 30 people were leaving a private party
The man charged with murder in the fatal shooting of Migos rapper Takeoff in Houston has been released on US $1 million bond.
Patrick Xavier Clark, 33, was released from the Harris County jail Tuesday, according to court records.
Clark was arrested Dec. 1 on a murder charge. His attorney, Letitia Quinones, has said Clark has a "valid and meritorious claim for self-defence."
Takeoff, 28, was shot in the head and back on Nov. 1 as more than 30 people were leaving a private party at a bowling centre.
Houston police have said the gunfire followed a disagreement over a "lucrative" game of dice, but that Takeoff was not involved and was "an innocent bystander."
Born Kirsnick Khari Ball, Takeoff was the youngest member of Migos, the Grammy-nominated rap trio from suburban Atlanta that also featured his uncle Quavo and cousin Offset.
Clark, under conditions of his release, is under house arrest, must wear a GPS tracking device and avoid contact with anyone involved in the shooting investigation.
Clark is scheduled to appear in court again March 9.
WATCH | Migos rapper's death sparks concern about gun violence:
