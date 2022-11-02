Content
Man charged with murder of rapper Takeoff released on $1 million US bond

The man charged with murder in the fatal shooting of Migos rapper Takeoff in Houston has been released on $1 million US bond. Patrick Xavier Clark, 33, was released from the Harris County jail Tuesday, according to court records.

Takeoff, 28, was shot in the head and back on Nov. 1 as more than 30 people were leaving a private party

The Associated Press ·
Takeoff of the group Migos performs during the 2019 BET Experience in Los Angeles on June 22, 2019. (Richard Shotwell/Invision/The Associated Press)

The man charged with murder in the fatal shooting of Migos rapper Takeoff in Houston has been released on US $1 million bond.

Patrick Xavier Clark, 33, was released from the Harris County jail Tuesday, according to court records.

Clark was arrested Dec. 1 on a murder charge. His attorney, Letitia Quinones, has said Clark has a "valid and meritorious claim for self-defence."

Takeoff, 28, was shot in the head and back on Nov. 1 as more than 30 people were leaving a private party at a bowling centre.

Houston police have said the gunfire followed a disagreement over a "lucrative" game of dice, but that Takeoff was not involved and was "an innocent bystander."

Born Kirsnick Khari Ball, Takeoff was the youngest member of Migos, the Grammy-nominated rap trio from suburban Atlanta that also featured his uncle Quavo and cousin Offset.

Clark, under conditions of his release, is under house arrest, must wear a GPS tracking device and avoid contact with anyone involved in the shooting investigation.

Clark is scheduled to appear in court again March 9.

WATCH | Migos rapper's death sparks concern about gun violence:

Migos rapper's death prompts concern about gun violence in hip hop

2 months ago
Duration 2:01
The shooting death of popular rapper Takeoff is just the latest in a series of violent incidents prompting serious concern about rising gun violence in the hip-hop community. [Correction: The graphic referring to when rapper Pop Smoke died contains an incorrect date. Pop Smoke was shot during a home invasion in 2020]
