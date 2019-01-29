Britain's Man Booker fiction prize losing main sponsor

Britain's leading literary award, the Man Booker Prize, faces uncertainty after its main financial backer announced it is ending its sponsorship after almost two decades.

Investment manager Man Group PLC says it will stop funding the Man Booker and Man Booker International prizes after 2019. The firm says it has donated £25 million pounds (about $43.5 million Cdn) to the Booker Prize Foundation since 2002.

The prize foundation says its trustees "are in discussion with a new sponsor and are confident that the new funding will be in place for 2020."

Founded in 1969, the prize was originally open to English-language writers from Britain, Ireland and the Commonwealth. U.S. authors became eligible in 2014, a move that remains contentious.

Canadians have regularly been among the finalists, with Esi Edugyan and her latest novel Washington Black among the nominees for the 2018 prize, ultimately won by Northern Irish writer Anna Burns for her book Milkman.

The Booker international prize, founded in 2005, goes to works in translation.

Last July, Canadian writer Michael Ondaatje's The English Patient was voted the greatest Man Booker Prize winner in the award's five-decade history.