Content
Skip to Main ContentAccessibility Help
Entertainment·Breaking

Madonna to pause tour after bacterial infection resulted in intensive care stay, manager says

Madonna will pause her tour while receiving medical treatment after developing a "serious bacterial infection" that landed her in an intensive care unit, her manager Guy Oseary wrote in an Instagram post on Wednesday.

Singer developed infection on Saturday, but is expected to recovery fully

Jenna Benchetrit · CBC News ·
A woman sings into a microphone.
Madonna will pause her tour while receiving medical treatment after developing a 'serious bacterial infection,' her manager Guy Oseary wrote in an Instagram post on Wednesday. (Jose Luis Magana/The Associated Press)

Madonna will pause her tour while receiving medical treatment after developing a "serious bacterial infection" that landed her in an intensive care unit, her manager Guy Oseary wrote in an Instagram post on Wednesday.

After contracting the infection on Saturday, the singer's health is improving and a full recovery is expected, he said, noting the infection led to a days-long stay in the intensive care unit.

The singer's Celebration Tour was set to begin on July 15 in Vancouver, with stops in Toronto and Montreal for two shows each in August.

According to Oseary, there will be a new start date for the tour and the shows will be rescheduled.

Other commitments will be put on pause too, he wrote.

More to come

ABOUT THE AUTHOR

Jenna Benchetrit

Journalist

Jenna Benchetrit is a web and radio journalist for CBC News. She works primarily with the entertainment team and occasionally covers business and general assignment stories. A Montrealer based in Toronto, Jenna holds a master's degree in journalism from Toronto Metropolitan University. You can reach her at jenna.benchetrit@cbc.ca.

    CBC's Journalistic Standards and Practices|About CBC News
    Corrections and clarifications|Submit a news tip|

    now