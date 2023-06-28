Madonna to pause tour after bacterial infection resulted in intensive care stay, manager says

Madonna will pause her tour while receiving medical treatment after developing a "serious bacterial infection" that landed her in an intensive care unit, her manager Guy Oseary wrote in an Instagram post on Wednesday.

After contracting the infection on Saturday, the singer's health is improving and a full recovery is expected, he said, noting the infection led to a days-long stay in the intensive care unit.

The singer's Celebration Tour was set to begin on July 15 in Vancouver, with stops in Toronto and Montreal for two shows each in August.

According to Oseary, there will be a new start date for the tour and the shows will be rescheduled.

Other commitments will be put on pause too, he wrote.

