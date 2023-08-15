Content
Madonna reschedules Canadian shows for beginning of 2024

Madonna has rescheduled the North American leg of the Celebration Tour, which was delayed weeks ahead of its planned kickoff in Vancouver last month when she landed in hospital due to a bacterial infection.

Live Nation to honour tickets for previously scheduled shows

Madonna performs on stage during the Women's March rally in Washington on Jan. 21, 2017. The singer has rescheduled the North American leg of her tour after a bacterial infection forced her to cancel the original dates. (Jose Luis Magana/The Associated Press)

Madonna is set to celebrate her comeback in Canada in the new year.

The pop legend has rescheduled the North American leg of the Celebration Tour, which was delayed weeks ahead of its planned kickoff in Vancouver last month when Madonna landed in hospital due to a bacterial infection.

The tour will now kick off in London on Oct. 14, and the singer will stop at Toronto's Scotiabank Arena on Jan. 11 and 12 and Vancouver's Rogers Arena on Feb. 21, 2024.

Live Nation says it will honour tickets for the previously scheduled shows.

Madonna's manager has said the performer developed a serious bacterial infection in late June, which led to a several-days stay in the intensive care unit (ICU).

The tour is now set to begin in the United Kingdom in October, and she'll cross the pond in December, starting the North American leg in Brooklyn, N.Y.

