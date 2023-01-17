Madonna announces 2023 tour dates including three Canadian shows

Madonna will Take a Bow with a new tour through North America and Europe starting this summer that will be a Celebration of the pop icon's hits, which include 38 songs in the Billboard Hot 100.

The 35-city Live Nation-backed Madonna: The Celebration Tour will kick off July 15 at Rogers Arena in Vancouver, with stops in Toronto on Aug. 13 and Montreal on Aug. 19. She'll also visit Detroit, Chicago, New York, Miami, Los Angeles, Denver, Atlanta and Boston, among others. That leg ends on Oct. 7 in Las Vegas.

Then the Material Girl hits Europe, where she has 11 dates throughout the fall, including London, Barcelona, Paris, Berlin, Milan and Stockholm, among others. The tour will wrap in Amsterdam on Dec. 1.

The singer will "be highlighting her unmatched catalogue of music from the past 40-plus years," according to the announcement. It will also "pay respect to the city of New York, where her career in music began."

"I am excited to explore as many songs as possible in hopes to give my fans the show they have been waiting for," Madonna said in the announcement.

Tickets go on sale Friday.

Some of Madonna's Hot 100 hits include Vogue, Music, Crazy For You, Like a Virgin, Like a Prayer, Justify My Love, Live to Tell and Papa Don't Preach.