Lynn Cohen, who played Magda in Sex and the City, dead at 86
Actress's credits included Emmy-winning comedy series The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel
Lynn Cohen, an actress best known for playing the plainspoken housekeeper and nanny Magda on Sex and the City, has died. She was 86.
Cohen died Friday in New York City, said her manager, Josh Pultz said. Additional details were not immediately available.
A native of Kansas City, Mo., Cohen had a long and diverse career as a stage, film and television performer. Her dozens of credits ranged from Nurse Jackie and the Emmy Award-winning comedy series The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel to the feature films Across the Universe and The Hunger Games: Catching Fire.
On HBO's Sex and the City, Cohen's character was employed by attorney Miranda Hobbes, played by Cynthia Nixon.
Magda was featured in the television and movie versions of the popular show, which also starred Sarah Jessica Parker, Kristin Davis and Kim Cattrall.
