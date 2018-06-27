Louvre Abu Dhabi to put $450M Salvator Mundi on display this fall

The Louvre Abu Dhabi will put Leonardo da Vinci's painting Salvator Mundi on display from Sept. 18.

Abu Dhabi's Department of Culture and Tourism made the announcement in a statement Wednesday about the Renaissance oil painting of Christ, whose name in Latin means Saviour of the World.

The painting depicts a blue-robed Jesus holding a crystal orb and gazing directly at the viewer.

The painting sold for $450 million US during a record-breaking auction in New York at Christie's in November.

The November auction in New York saw the Salvator Mundi obliterate the previous world record for the most expensive work of art sold at auction. (Eduardo Munoz Alvarez/Getty Images)

Western diplomats say a Saudi royal acting as a proxy for Saudi Arabia's Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman was the buyer.

The Saudi Embassy in Washington says the Saudi royal purchased the painting on behalf of the museum in Abu Dhabi, which opened just days before the auction.