The Louvre, featured in Beyoncé and Jay-Z's latest music video, is inviting visitors to tour the shoot locations.

The famed Paris museum now offers a 90-minute self-guided tour to see 17 works of art depicted in the background of the couple's video for the song Apes**t from their new joint album Everything Is Love.

The six-minute video has been viewed more than 60 million times on YouTube since it was released two weeks ago.

In it, the musicians can be seen posing with some of the institution's most iconic pieces, including the Venus de Milo statue and Leonardo da Vinci's Mona Lisa.

Warning: music video contains explicit language

The "visitor trail" wraps with Portrait of a Black Woman, a painting from the year 1800 of an anonymous black model in a white headdress and attire bearing her breast.

The Louvre's website, which provides details on each piece, describes the use of a "dark-skinned figure" for Portrait of a Black Woman as a "bold stance" and "an unusual, rarely taught exercise that was held in low regard."

The artwork is one of many images in the video reflecting themes of black identity and empowerment. The tour, which is available in its entirety four days a week when all rooms are open, focuses on the masterpieces themselves rather than trying to interpret Beyoncé and Jay-Z's use of them.

The museum also does a tour for the pieces used as the backdrop in will.i.am's 2016 video for Mona Lisa Smile.