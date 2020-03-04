Louvre museum reopens after staff walkout over coronavirus fears
French workers can exercise right to stay home if they fear danger to their health
The Louvre in Paris reopened on Wednesday after it was forced to close for three days, as staff walked out saying they were concerned about catching the coronavirus from visitors.
The museum had been closed since Sunday as staff exercised their right to stay at home under French legislation, which allows workers to leave work if they fear there is a clear and imminent danger to their health or safety.
"The Louvre museum is open," the museum said on its website and on social media.
The Louvre, the world's most visited museum with nearly 10 million visitors a year, presented a plan to staff on Wednesday on preventing coronavirus infection.
The coronavirus outbreak, which originated in China, has spread to more than 70 countries on five continents and killed more than 3,000 people worldwide.
In France, there have been more than 200 confirmed infections and four deaths.
