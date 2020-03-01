Louvre Museum in Paris is closing due to coronavirus
Comes a day after government banned public gatherings of more than 100 people
The Louvre, often cited as the world's most popular museum, is closing its doors in Paris indefinitely due to the coronavirus outbreak. In a brief statement, officials announced the Parisian institution would shutter as of 6 p.m. local time on Friday in accordance with government orders.
⚠️Conformément aux directives gouvernementales, le <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/Louvre?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#Louvre</a> et le <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/Mus%C3%A9eDelacroix?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#MuséeDelacroix</a> ferment vendredi 13 mars 2020 à 18h et ce jusqu’à nouvel ordre.<br><br>L’ensemble des visiteurs ayant acheté un billet en ligne seront remboursés sur demande en écrivant à assistance-billetterie@louvre.fr <a href="https://t.co/byRNCeNOMG">pic.twitter.com/byRNCeNOMG</a>—@MuseeLouvre
On Thursday, the French government banned public gatherings of more than 100 people in a bid to halt the spread of the new coronavirus. French schools, daycares and universities are also being closed.
The temporary shut down comes less than two weeks after the museum was forced to close for two days, over staff concerns about the growing spread of COVID-19.
The Louvre attracts tens of thousands of visitors daily and, in 2019, saw more than 9.5 million visitors, almost three-quarters of whom came from abroad.
The museum is offering refunds to those who bought advance tickets to the famed art museum.
Comments
To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.
By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.