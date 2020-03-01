Louvre Museum in Paris is closing due to coronavirus

The Louvre, often cited as the world's most popular museum, is closing its doors in Paris indefinitely due to the coronavirus outbreak. In a brief statement, officials announced the Parisian institution would shutter as of 6 p.m. local time on Friday in accordance with government orders.

⚠️Conformément aux directives gouvernementales, le <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/Louvre?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#Louvre</a> et le <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/Mus%C3%A9eDelacroix?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#MuséeDelacroix</a> ferment vendredi 13 mars 2020 à 18h et ce jusqu’à nouvel ordre.<br><br>L’ensemble des visiteurs ayant acheté un billet en ligne seront remboursés sur demande en écrivant à assistance-billetterie@louvre.fr <a href="https://t.co/byRNCeNOMG">pic.twitter.com/byRNCeNOMG</a> —@MuseeLouvre

On Thursday, the French government banned public gatherings of more than 100 people in a bid to halt the spread of the new coronavirus. French schools, daycares and universities are also being closed.

The temporary shut down comes less than two weeks after the museum was forced to close for two days, over staff concerns about the growing spread of COVID-19.

The Louvre attracts tens of thousands of visitors daily and, in 2019, saw more than 9.5 million visitors, almost three-quarters of whom came from abroad.

The museum is offering refunds to those who bought advance tickets to the famed art museum.