Louis Vuitton defends Michael Jackson-themed menswear show

Louis Vuitton says it was unaware of new accusations that Michael Jackson sexually abused children when it paid homage to the singer at its latest menswear show.

Vuitton CEO Michael Burke said in a statement that the allegations against Jackson in a recent HBO documentary are "deeply troubling."

Designer Virgil Abloh said in the statement that the January menswear show was meant to celebrate Jackson's legacy, and he condemned "any form of child abuse." The statement was obtained Friday by The Associated Press.

Abloh's show celebrated Jackson with an elaborate set and designs evoking the singer's world and style — set to a soundtrack of his music.

In the documentary Leaving Neverland, two men allege Jackson sexually abused them as children. Before his 2009 death, the singer repeatedly denied similar allegations against him.

After the airing of the documentary, executives of The Simpsons decided to pull an old episode with Jackson from all future broadcasts. Rap star Drake reportedly dropped a track featuring unheard Jackson vocals from the set list of his European tour.

Three Quebec radio stations said they weren't going to play Jackson songs anymore.

In recent weeks, Jackson's family and his estate have denounced the documentary through written statements, a lawsuit, and letters to HBO and Britain's Channel 4, which aired the film. Their central criticism has been the documentary's failure to talk to family members or other defenders of Jackson, whom they insist never molested a child.