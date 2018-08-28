Skip to Main Content
Louis C.K. performs after admitting sexual misconduct

Louis C.K. performs after admitting sexual misconduct

Comedian Louis C.K. has returned to the stage for apparently the first time after he admitted to engaging in sexual misconduct.

Comedian confirmed accusations of inappropriate behaviour last fall

The Associated Press ·
Comedian Louis C.K. quietly returned to the stage for the first time after admitting to sexual misconduct, making an unannounced appearance Sunday night at the Comedy Cellar in New York. (Kevork Djansezian/Reuters)

Comedian Louis C.K. has returned to the stage for apparently the first time after he admitted to engaging in sexual misconduct.

He made an unannounced appearance Sunday night at the Comedy Cellar in New York City's Greenwich Village.

The club's owner, Noam Dworman, told the New York Times he watched a video of the appearance.

He says the 50-year-old was "very relaxed" and was greeted by an ovation from the audience.

Dworman says the comedian performed "typical Louis C.K. stuff."

Five women last November accused the comedian of inappropriate behaviour. He released a statement in which he said the stories were true and he expressed remorse for his actions.

The actions resulted in the end of a production deal with FX Networks and the cancellation of a movie release.

CBC's Journalistic Standards and Practices
Report Typo or Error|

Related Stories

Popular Now

  1. Find more popular stories

Discover more from CBC

More Stories from us