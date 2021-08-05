Louis C.K. announces first major tour dates since admitting to sexual misconduct

Late Wednesday, comedian Louis C.K. announced a 30-city stand-up tour — his first major gigs since admitting to several instances of sexual misconduct in 2017.

The former star of TV comedy Louie announced dates on his website starting in mid-August in New York City and running through to December. He will also perform in Ukraine, Germany, Denmark and Romania in early 2022.

The comedian has adopted a low profile since November 2017 when he admitted to allegations detailed by five women.

His TV shows, a comedy special and a movie were dropped as Hollywood distanced itself at the height of the #MeToo movement that calls out inappropriate behaviour by powerful men.

C.K. did a handful of small gigs in New York comedy clubs in late 2018 but was met with protests and some walk-outs. He also performed a number of times throughout Canada, including at venues in Toronto and Winnipeg, the following year.

Fans wait in front of the Yuk Yuk's Comedy Club in Toronto ahead of Louis C.K.'s first night of shows there on Oct. 2, 2019. (John Grierson/CBC)

At many of those shows, he banned audiences from recording or taking notes during his performance. Despite the rule, some of his jokes got out — including the remark that his audience was lucky the whole world didn't know their secret "thing," the way everyone knew his.

"My thing is: I like to masturbate, and I don't like to be alone," he concluded.

Some other celebrities, including Dave Chapelle and Chris Rock, supported his right to a second chance.

In 2020, he released a standup special Sincerely Louis C.K. on his website.