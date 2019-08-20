Lil Nas X knocked off No. 1 spot on Billboard Hot 100 chart
Old Town Road by Lil Nas X has finally been derailed from the number-one spot on the Billboard Hot 100 chart.
Teen singer-songwriter Billie Eilish snags top spot with Bad Guy
Bad Guy by Billie Eilish is this week's number-one song.
Old Town Road had been number one for a record-setting 19 weeks. Lil Nas X tweets his congratulations and says Eilish deserves it.
congratulations to billie eilish!! u deserve this!!—@LilNasX
Bad Guy set a record of its own. It's been number two for nine non-consecutive weeks, the most weeks spent in second place for a song before finally hitting number one.
Eilish, who was born December 18th, 2001, also is the first artist born in the 2000s to have a number-one hit.
Old Town Road is number three this week. The number-two song is the duet Senorita by Shawn Mendes and Camila Cabello.