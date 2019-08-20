Old Town Road by Lil Nas X has finally been derailed from the number-one spot on the Billboard Hot 100 chart.

Bad Guy by Billie Eilish is this week's number-one song.

Old Town Road had been number one for a record-setting 19 weeks. Lil Nas X tweets his congratulations and says Eilish deserves it.

congratulations to billie eilish!! u deserve this!! —@LilNasX

Bad Guy set a record of its own. It's been number two for nine non-consecutive weeks, the most weeks spent in second place for a song before finally hitting number one.

Teen singer-songwriter Billie Eilish, seen giving an interview with CBC's q in Toronto in November, is the first artist born in the 2000s to have a number-one hit on the Billboard Hot 100 chart. (qTV)

Eilish, who was born December 18th, 2001, also is the first artist born in the 2000s to have a number-one hit.

Old Town Road is number three this week. The number-two song is the duet Senorita by Shawn Mendes and Camila Cabello.