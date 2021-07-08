Paris police detain Lil Baby, frisk NBA's James Harden

American rapper Lil Baby was detained in Paris on Thursday for allegedly transporting drugs, according to the city prosecutor's office.

NBA star James Harden was also stopped but not detained, the prosecutor's office said.

Images shared on social networks showed the Brooklyn Nets star briefly frisked in the incident on one of the French capital's most elite avenues.

The prosecutor's office said one other person was also detained, but did not release the person's identity. An investigation is underway.

Harden and Lil Baby, whose real name is Dominique Jones, have been in the city to attend Paris Fashion Week. In the past day, both had shared social media posts showing the two of them attending events in the city.