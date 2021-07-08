Skip to Main Content
Paris police detain Lil Baby, frisk NBA's James Harden

American rapper Lil Baby was detained in Paris on Thursday for allegedly transporting drugs, while NBA star James Harden was also stopped but not detained, according to the city prosecutor's office.

Rapper and basketball player were in France for Paris Fashion Week

The Associated Press ·
Lil Baby attends the BET Awards 2021 on June 27, 2021, in Los Angeles. On Thursday, while in Paris with NBA player James Harden for Paris Fashion Week, the rapper was detained for allegedly transporting drugs. (Paras Griffin/Getty Images)

American rapper Lil Baby was detained in Paris on Thursday for allegedly transporting drugs, according to the city prosecutor's office.

NBA star James Harden was also stopped but not detained, the prosecutor's office said.

Images shared on social networks showed the Brooklyn Nets star briefly frisked in the incident on one of the French capital's most elite avenues.

The prosecutor's office said one other person was also detained, but did not release the person's identity. An investigation is underway.

Harden and Lil Baby, whose real name is Dominique Jones, have been in the city to attend Paris Fashion Week. In the past day, both had shared social media posts showing the two of them attending events in the city.

