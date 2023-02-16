Ryan Seacrest will leave Live with Kelly and Ryan this spring
Seacrest's departure ends 6-year run alongside co-host Kelly Ripa
Ryan Seacrest has revealed he's leaving Live with Kelly and Ryan this spring, saying he never expected to stay so long and thanking his co-host Kelly Ripa, who he jokingly called his "work wife."
Seacrest ends a six-year run alongside Ripa. His replacement will be Ripa's real-life husband, Mark Consuelos, who is a frequent guest host.
The show will be rebranded as Live with Kelly and Mark.
"I'm going to miss my work wife and all the laughter we share," Seacrest wrote on Instagram. "When I signed on to host Live in 2017, it was meant to be for three years, but I loved the job and working with Kelly so much that I extended my time, and last year I made the decision to stay on for one more final season."
Seacrest said he'll stay busy shooting the new season of American Idol, with his radio show on KIIS-FM and hosting Dick Clark's New Year's Rockin' Eve.
Live with Kelly and Ryan airs on ABC and is the No. 1 daytime talk show per household and in total viewership. Ripa has hosted Live since 2001, first with Regis Philbin and later with Michael Strahan.
"I'm so grateful to have spent the last six years beside my dear friend of too many decades to count and will miss starting my days with Ryan," said Ripa in a statement. "Ryan's energy, passion and love for entertainment is one-of-a-kind."
