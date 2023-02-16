Content
Skip to Main ContentAccessibility Help
Entertainment

Ryan Seacrest will leave Live with Kelly and Ryan this spring

Ryan Seacrest has revealed he's leaving Live with Kelly and Ryan this spring, saying he never expected to stay so long and thanking his co-host Kelly Ripa, who he jokingly called his "work wife."

Seacrest's departure ends 6-year run alongside co-host Kelly Ripa

The Associated Press ·
A smiling woman and man sit at a desk. In front of them is a cake and a number of mugs. The mugs say "Live With Kelly and Ryan."
This image released by ABC shows Kelly Ripa, left, and Ryan Seacrest on the set of Live with Kelly and Ryan on Feb. 8 in New York. Seacrest has revealed he's leaving the show this spring, ending a six-year run. His replacement will be Ripa's husband, Mark Consuelos. (Lorenzo Bevilaqua/ABC/The Associated Press)

Ryan Seacrest has revealed he's leaving Live with Kelly and Ryan this spring, saying he never expected to stay so long and thanking his co-host Kelly Ripa, who he jokingly called his "work wife."

Seacrest ends a six-year run alongside Ripa. His replacement will be Ripa's real-life husband, Mark Consuelos, who is a frequent guest host.

The show will be rebranded as Live with Kelly and Mark.

"I'm going to miss my work wife and all the laughter we share," Seacrest wrote on Instagram. "When I signed on to host Live in 2017, it was meant to be for three years, but I loved the job and working with Kelly so much that I extended my time, and last year I made the decision to stay on for one more final season."

Seacrest said he'll stay busy shooting the new season of American Idol, with his radio show on KIIS-FM and hosting Dick Clark's New Year's Rockin' Eve.

Live with Kelly and Ryan airs on ABC and is the No. 1 daytime talk show per household and in total viewership. Ripa has hosted Live since 2001, first with Regis Philbin and later with Michael Strahan.

"I'm so grateful to have spent the last six years beside my dear friend of too many decades to count and will miss starting my days with Ryan," said Ripa in a statement. "Ryan's energy, passion and love for entertainment is one-of-a-kind."

CBC's Journalistic Standards and Practices|About CBC News
Corrections and clarifications|Submit a news tip|

Related Stories

Comments

To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.

By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.

Become a CBC Member

Join the conversation  Create account

Already have an account?

now