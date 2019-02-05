Liam Neeson says he's not racist, explains rage after attack on friend

Liam Neeson says he believes violence breeds violence and bigotry breeds bigotry.

The 66-year-old actor appeared Tuesday on ABC's Good Morning America, one day after the publication of an article in which he revealed that, nearly 40 years ago, he had sought out to confront and commit violence against random black men after learning that someone close to him had been raped.

Neeson says he had asked his friend about the race of the attacker, along with other descriptive characteristics, before heading out into black neighbourhoods on multiple occasions "looking to be set upon so that I could unleash physical violence."

The Oscar-nominated actor says he's not a racist.

However, he admitted feeling a "primal urge to lash out" before, eventually, becoming shocked by his behaviour.

After that, he says he sought help from a priest and close friends.

"Would you have had the same reaction if your friend had said it was a white man?" GMA co-host Robin Roberts asked.

"If she would have said an Irish or a Scot or a Brit or a Lithuanian, I know it would have had the same effect. I was trying to show honour to my, stand up for my dear friend in this terrible, medieval fashion," Neeson replied.

The actor says we need to open up about these subjects because bigotry and racism exist.

"We all pretend we're all, you know, political correct," he said.

"In [the U.S.] and in my country, you sometimes just scratch the surface and you discover this racism and bigotry — and it's there."

'You're not shying away. You're admitting that it was wrong … But you also have to acknowledge the pain of a black person hearing what you've said,' Good Morning America co-host Robin Roberts told the actor. (Lorenzo Bevilaqua/ABC/Associated Press)

Neeson has been promoting his new thriller, Cold Pursuit, in which he portrays a man who becomes a vigilante after the mysterious death of his son.