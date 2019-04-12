Letterkenny is taking its live show to the U.S. for the first time.

Producers say the cast of the Canadian small-town comedy will go south of the border in June due to popular demand since its U.S. debut on Hulu last year.

Letterkenny Live! is a 90-minute comedy show with sketches and video performed by the cast, as well as stand-up sets from K. Trevor Wilson and Mark Forward.

The show took home best comedy writing at the 2019 Canadian Screen Awards. THE CANADIAN PRESS/ (Nathan Denette/Canadian Press)

Cast members Jared Keeso, Nathan Dales, and Michelle Mylett are also in the live show.

Keeso created and stars in the Crave series, about the antics between rivals of a small rural Canadian community.

The live show will hit New York, Minneapolis and Chicago.