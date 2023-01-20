Content
Actor Leslie Jordan died of natural causes, L.A. coroner's office says

The 67-year-old actor died of sudden cardiac dysfunction due to arteriosclerotic cardiovascular disease, according to a report by the Los Angeles County Department of Medical Examiner-Coroner.

Jordan died at the scene after car crashed in Hollywood area on Oct. 24

The Associated Press ·
Jordan, the Emmy-winning actor whose wry Southern drawl and versatility made him a comedy and drama standout on TV series including "Will & Grace" and "American Horror Story".
Leslie Jordan holds his award for outstanding guest actor in a comedy series, for his work on Will & Grace, during the Creative Arts Emmy Awards on Aug. 19, 2006, in Los Angeles. The actor died from natural causes and not from a car accident last year, the Los Angeles County coroner's office has concluded. (AP Photo/Chris Carlson)

Leslie Jordan, the actor whose wry Southern drawl and versatility made him a standout on TV series including Will & Grace and American Horror Story, died from natural causes and not from a car accident last year, the Los Angeles County coroner's office has concluded.

The 67-year-old actor died of sudden cardiac dysfunction due to arteriosclerotic cardiovascular disease, according to a report by the Los Angeles County Department of Medical Examiner-Coroner. Arteriosclerosis is hardening of the arteries that can restrict blood flow.

Jordan died at the scene after his car crashed in the Hollywood area Oct. 24.

An autopsy didn't find any signs of life-threatening trauma, according to the coroner's report, which listed the cause of death as natural.

At the Grand Ole Opry in Nashville, Tennessee, U.S. April 18, 2021.
Jordan presents an award at the 56th Academy of Country Music Awards on Sunday, Apr. 18, 2021. The Tennessee native was known for both comic and dramatic roles. (Reuters/Harrison McClary)

Jordan had been sober for more than two decades at the time of his death, and toxicology tests didn't find any alcohol or drugs in his body.

The Tennessee native was known for both comic and dramatic roles. He won an outstanding guest actor Emmy in 2005 for his part as Beverly Leslie in Will & Grace, had a recurring role on the Mayim Bialik comedy Call Me Kat and starred on the sitcom The Cool Kids.

Jordan's other eclectic credits include Hearts AfireBoston LegalFantasy Island and The United States vs. Billie Holiday. He played various roles on the American Horror Story series.

