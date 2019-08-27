Comedian Leslie Jones leaving Saturday Night Live

Saturday Night Live cast member Leslie Jones is leaving the NBC show after five seasons, while Kate McKinnon is sticking around.

Jones' departure was confirmed by a person familiar with the change who spoke Tuesday on condition of anonymity because they were not authorized to publicly discuss Jones' status with the long-running sketch series.

The departure comes as Jones is branching out into other projects.

The person also said McKinnon will return for her eighth season with the show. McKinnon's portrayals of political figures including Hillary Clinton and Jeff Sessions have become an SNL staple.

The news came one day after the show announced Eddie Murphy will be returning to the place that helped launch his career.

The comedian will host the show Dec. 21, marking the former cast member's first hosting appearance since 1984.

Kate McKinnon, seen here playing Hillary Clinton with Alec Baldwin as Donald Trump, is returning to SNL for an eighth season. (Will Heath/NBC/Getty Images )

Murphy was a cast member from 1980 to 1984, starring in such landmark sketches as "Mr. Robinson's Neighbourhood" and as Gumby, Buckwheat and Stevie Wonder.

He went on to star in numerous films, including The Nutty Professor, Bowfinger, Beverly Hills Cop and Coming to America.

Saturday Night Live, which is celebrating its 45th season, returns Sept. 28 with host Woody Harrelson and Billie Eilish as the musical guest.

Other planned guests this season include Fleabag actor Phoebe Waller-Bridge, singer Taylor Swift, Stranger Things actor David Harbour, singer Camila Cabello and actor Kristen Stewart.

Earlier this month, Jones announced she's doing a Netflix stand-up special. Appearing on Jimmy Kimmel's late-night show, Jones said it's great to be an actress but that she's really a "hardcore" stand-up comedian.