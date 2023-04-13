Leonard Cohen bioseries So Long, Marianne to star Hereditary actor Alex Wolff
Series set during 1960s when singer romanced Marianne Ihlen on Greek island Hydra
An upcoming Crave TV drama about the legendary romance between Leonard Cohen and his muse, Marianne Ihlen, has found its lead actors.
Producers of So Long, Marianne say they've cast U.S. actor Alex Wolff to play Cohen and Norwegian actress Thea Sofie Loch Naess as Ihlen.
The series recalls a period in the 1960s, when the pair — both in their early 20s — met on the Greek island of Hydra.
She ended up inspiring the song So Long, Marianne, which appeared on Cohen's 1967 debut album, Songs of Leonard Cohen.
Crave and Norwegian co-producer NRK say principal photography began for the series on March 24, and it will film in Montreal, Hydra and Oslo.
Other cast members include Australian actress Anna Torv, who recently appeared as Tess in The Last of Us, playing bohemian Australian novelist Charmian Clift.
