John Lennon gets a U.S. commemorative stamp

A new U.S. stamp featuring John Lennon was unveiled in Central Park in New York City on Friday.

Lennon's widow, Yoko Ono, and their son, Sean Lennon, were on hand to celebrate the U.S. Postal Service's release of a stamp honouring the late Beatle. Hundreds of Beatles fans gathered for the event.

"I know that my father would have been really thrilled to be accepted, officially in this way, on a stamp," said Sean Lennon. "About as official as it gets, I think."

Image from 1974

The stamp features a photo of Lennon shot on the roof of his Manhattan apartment building by photographer Bob Gruen, who also spoke at the event. The stamp packaging is designed to look like a 45-rpm record sleeve.

"Everybody loves to listen to John's songs and I'm very proud of it, but also the fact that this day, Imagine and you guys are here. It's incredible," Yoko Ono said.

She also joked about the blame she gets for breaking up the Beatles.

"If John just went with me and then he began, 'La La La, Da Da Da' or something like that, people say, 'Well, that's Yoko's fault,"' she said. "Well, it's always my fault."

The crowd received her warmly though, giving her a standing ovation.

"I always knew how much he loved her," said Donna Gallucci, who came from Pennsylvania for the celebration. "A lot of people didn't understand that."

After the event, people lined up to buy the stamps and enjoy one more day of Beatlemania in New York City.

"He was so much a part of the city, so much a part of the park," Gallucci said.