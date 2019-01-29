'A freakin' rollercoaster:' Empire creator Lee Daniels breaks silence on Jussie Smollett case

Empire co-creator and executive producer Lee Daniels says the weeks since cast member Jussie Smollett was arrested and charged with fabricating a racist and homophobic attack have been "a freakin' rollercoaster."

In an Instagram video that doesn't refer to Smollett by name, Daniels says since "the incident" he and his cast have "experienced pain and anger and sadness and frustration and really don't know how to deal with it."

Daniels was among the first to voice his support for Smollett after he made the report in January.

Daniels says the situation nearly made him forget to tell audiences that the Fox drama returned to the air Wednesday night. Daniels and other producers removed Smollett's character from the season's final episodes after his arrest in Chicago.

Spotlight on state attorney

On Wednesday, the Chicago police union's president alleged that the county's top prosecutor interfered with the investigation of Jussie Smollett before recusing herself and wants the Justice Department to determine if she broke any laws.

According to WLS-TV in Chicago, Fraternal Order of Police President Kevin Graham wrote the Justice Department following reports that Cook County State's Attorney Kim Foxx had asked Police Superintendent Eddie Johnson to let the FBI investigate Smollett's allegations that he was attacked by two masked men.

This came after a former aide to Michelle Obama informed Foxx that Smollett's family had concerns about the probe.

The police kept the investigation and Foxx recused herself. Her office ultimately charged Smollett with lying to police.

Foxx's office didn't immediately respond to a request for comment.

Smollett has pleaded not guilty.