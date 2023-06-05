Dun-dun! A Law & Order spinoff set in Toronto will premiere spring 2024

Justice is best served cold: The Law & Order franchise is finally expanding to Canada in spring 2024.

Citytv says it has greenlit a one-hour spinoff dubbed Law & Order Toronto: Criminal Intent. It says the crime drama will "showcase original Canadian stories" written and produced by a Canadian team.

Law & Order Toronto is billed as a psychological thriller that follows an elite squad of detectives who investigate high-profile crime and corruption in the city. Yep, these are their stories.

DUN DUN 🚨<br><br>LAW & ORDER TORONTO: CRIMINAL INTENT, an adaption of the legendary <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/LawAndOrder?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#LawAndOrder</a> brand is coming to CANADA! The series will follow an elite squad of detectives who investigate high-profile crime and corruption in metro <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/Toronto?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#Toronto</a> ⚖️ Coming Spring 2024 on Citytv! <a href="https://t.co/z8NBjahret">pic.twitter.com/z8NBjahret</a> —@City_tv

The 10 episodes will be produced by Lark Productions and Cameron Pictures Inc., in association with Citytv, with production set for this fall in Toronto.

Rogers Sports & Media executive Hayden Mindell says the Citytv parent is thrilled to bring Canadian stories to the long-running franchise.

"The timeless appeal of the cases explored in the globally successful Law & Order franchise continue to draw in Citytv audiences week after week," Mindell, senior vice-president, television, said Monday in a release.

The decade-long Law & Order: Criminal Intent was set in New York and starred Vincent D'Onofrio and Kathryn Erbe. It ended in 2011.