Content
Skip to Main ContentAccessibility Help
Entertainment

Dun-dun! A Law & Order spinoff set in Toronto will premiere spring 2024

Justice is best served cold: The Law & Order franchise is finally expanding to Canada in spring 2024, in the form of a one-hour spinoff dubbed Law & Order Toronto: Criminal Intent. Citytv, which greenlit the show, says the crime drama will "showcase original Canadian stories" written and produced by a Canadian team.

Canadians to finally be represented by 2 separate yet equally important groups

The Canadian Press ·
A poster bears the words Law & Order Toronto Criminal Intent with the CN Tower shown.
Citytv says it has greenlit a one-hour spinoff dubbed Law & Order Toronto: Criminal Intent for spring 2024. (Citytv/The Canadian Press)

Justice is best served cold: The Law & Order franchise is finally expanding to Canada in spring 2024.

Citytv says it has greenlit a one-hour spinoff dubbed Law & Order Toronto: Criminal Intent. It says the crime drama will "showcase original Canadian stories" written and produced by a Canadian team.

Law & Order Toronto is billed as a psychological thriller that follows an elite squad of detectives who investigate high-profile crime and corruption in the city. Yep, these are their stories.

The 10 episodes will be produced by Lark Productions and Cameron Pictures Inc., in association with Citytv, with production set for this fall in Toronto.

Rogers Sports & Media executive Hayden Mindell says the Citytv parent is thrilled to bring Canadian stories to the long-running franchise.

"The timeless appeal of the cases explored in the globally successful Law & Order franchise continue to draw in Citytv audiences week after week," Mindell, senior vice-president, television, said Monday in a release.

The decade-long Law & Order: Criminal Intent was set in New York and starred Vincent D'Onofrio and Kathryn Erbe. It ended in 2011.

With files from CBC News

CBC's Journalistic Standards and Practices|About CBC News
Corrections and clarifications|Submit a news tip|

Related Stories

now