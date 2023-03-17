Content
Actor Lance Reddick, known for The Wire and John Wick roles, dies at 60

Lance Reddick, an actor who specialized in intense, icy and possibly sinister authority figures on TV and film, including The Wire, Fringe and the John Wick franchise, has died. He was 60.

Noted actor died 'suddenly' of natural causes on Friday, publicist says

A close up photo of an actor on a red carpet.
Lance Reddick smiles for the camera at the Regency Village theatre on Aug. 20, 2019 in Westwood, Calif. The late actor often played tall, taciturn and elegant men of distinction. (Valerie Macon/AFP/Getty Images)

Lance Reddick, an actor who specialized in intense, icy and possibly sinister authority figures on TV and film, including The WireFringe and the John Wick franchise, has died. He was 60.

Reddick died "suddenly" Friday morning, his publicist Mia Hansen said in a statement, attributing his death to natural causes. His death was first reported by celebrity website TMZ.com.

Reddick was often put in a suit or a crisp uniform during his career, playing tall, taciturn and elegant men of distinction. He was best known for his role as straight-laced Lt. Cedric Daniels on the hit HBO series The Wire, where his character was agonizingly trapped in the messy politics of the Baltimore police department.

"I'm an artist at heart. I feel that I'm very good at what I do. When I went to drama school, I knew I was at least as talented as other students, but because I was a Black man and I wasn't pretty, I knew I would have to work my butt off to be the best that I would be, and to be noticed," he told the Los Angeles Times in 2009.

WATCH | Reddick speaks to George Stroumboulopoulos in 2012:

Lance Reddick

11 years ago
Duration 13:57
Lance Reddick discusses his roles on 'The Wire' and 'Fringe', and his multi-faceted career.

Reddick also starred on the Fox series Fringe as special agent Phillip Broyles, the smartly dressed Matthew Abaddon on Lost and played the multi-skilled Continental Hotel concierge Charon in the John Wick movies, including the fourth in the series opening this month.

He earned a SAG Award nomination in 2021 as part of the ensemble for Regina King's film One Night in Miami. Reddick also played recurring roles on Intelligence and American Horror Story and was on the show Bosch for its seven-year run.

