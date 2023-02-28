The Last of Us actor Lamar Johnson grew up watching movies in this Canadian theatre. Now it's playing his film

The Last of Us co-star Lamar Johnson talks about his upcoming film Brother — a drama about a pair of Jamaican-Canadian siblings coming of age in his hometown, Scarborough, Ont. Johnson talks about making a movie in the Toronto suburb and the success of the HBO series.

Lamar Johnson grew up watching movies at the Scarborough Cineplex; it was a Tuesday tradition for the now-28-year-old actor. But he had the unusual experience of sitting in that same theatre this week to watch himself on screen in the coming-of-age drama Brother, which is set in his hometown.

"It's a full circle moment for me," Johnson told CBC News at the film's premiere. The actor plays Michael, the son of a Jamaican immigrant single mom, whose experiences navigating race and identity in the Toronto suburb of Scarborough are paralleled with those of his older brother, Francis (Aaron Pierre).

Brother leads the pack at this year's Canadian Screen Awards with 14 film nominations, including best motion picture and achievement in direction. Johnson is up for performance in a leading role, while his co-star, Pierre, is up for performance in a supporting role.

It was a surreal evening this week for actor Lamar Johnson, as he attended the red carpet premiere of his film, Brother, at the same theatre where he grew up watching movies. (George Pimentel/Elevation)

Thinking back to his younger self — "the seed that got planted inside of me when I was watching a commercial and I saw a little Black kid" — Johnson said that it was important for Black Canadian kids to see themselves represented on screen.

"I think for little Lamar or little Black kids that are in Scarborough growing up, [to] see that representation on screen, see their environment, see their community on screen — I mean, it's really special."

Beyond having grown up in the community where Brother is set, Johnson, too, is a first-generation Canadian raised by a single mom from Jamaica. That profound connection to the character resonated with the actor, and made Michael's life bounce off the page, he said.

"When I read the script, it was like I was sort of reading a part of myself and a part of my experience growing up," he said. "Obviously it's not as, you know, I guess, dramatic. Michael goes through a lot and he deals with a lot of trauma. But I was able to relate to him because of just where he came from and sort of what drives him and what motivates him."

Clement Virgo, the Jamaican-born Canadian filmmaker who adapted Brother from David Chariandy's 2017 novel of the same name, put it plainly: "Lamar is a star."

Johnson and his co-star Aaron Pierre are shown in a scene from Brother. Brother leads the pack at this year's Canadian Screen Awards, with 14 film nominations. Both Johnson and Pierre are nominated for their performances. (Guy Godfree/Elevation Pictures/Courtesy FIN-AIFF)

"He's born and bred right here in Scarborough, and there's something about this young man that is quite powerful," Virgo told CBC News on Monday.

"When I was looking for my Michael for the film, I just loved his eyes and I loved his energy, and I needed someone that the audience would empathize with and love and follow through in this movie. And Lamar has all those qualities.… He has a very, very bright future ahead of him."

Though Brother honours his roots in the community where he was born, Johnson is already known to audiences around the world for appearing as Henry, one of the survivors of a fungal pandemic in HBO's hit video game-adapted television series The Last of Us.

"I'm just so happy about the reception of both Brother and The Last of Us," Johnson said of the projects. "It's been a beautiful journey. I'm so happy about the opportunities that I'm able to get, to just showcase myself and just try and be as honest as I can with these roles, and just try and show up."