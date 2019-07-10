Lady Gaga to launch beauty line on Amazon as retailer targets cosmetics business

Pop star Lady Gaga on Tuesday announced a line of beauty products exclusively for sale on Amazon in a boost to the online retailer's cosmetics business.

The brand, Haus Laboratories, will launch in September for shoppers in nearly a dozen countries, including the United States, Germany and Japan, Amazon said.

The move underscores how the world's biggest online retailer is increasing competition with traditional cosmetics sellers like Ulta Beauty and Sephora-parent LVMH, which recently launched a beauty brand by singer Rihanna.

Gaga dropped the news in an interview with the publication Business of Fashion.

This coincided with an Instagram video the star posted encouraging all to embrace their own ideas about beauty. BoF says the three initial products are multi-use colour for cheeks, eyes and lips in six shade families.

A kit with all three will sell for $49 USD. Pre-orders begin July 15 — which is also Amazon Prime Day.

Lady Gaga, who shared an Academy Award this year for the original song Shallow, said Amazon was the right partner because it embraced her message of self-acceptance.

"There are companies that see me and what I stand for and the way that I view the world, and if it's not perfectly in line with what they do ... they'll be like, 'Can you just change half of the equation?'" the singer told BoF. "The answer is no. No deal."

Amazon's push into cosmetics includes a private label skin care brand called Belei.