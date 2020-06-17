Trio formerly known as Lady Antebellum meets with Lady A to discuss name change

After a private meeting, the pop-country group formerly known as Lady Antebellum and Seattle singer Lady A say they are "moving forward with positive solutions and common ground" after meeting last weekend.

Both the group and the blues, funk and gospel singer posted the same screen shot and message on social media this week.

The move followed their online meeting to discuss the band's recent decision to change its name to the same one the singer, Anita White, has been performing under for more than two decades.

They were joined in their video conference by blues artist Dexter Allen and gospel singer John Oliver III.

The pop-country trio comprising Dave Haywood, Hillary Scott and Charles Kelley announced last week their decision to continue as Lady A, dropping Antebellum. The term, which means "before a war," has been widely associated with the pre-Civil War period in the United States when slavery was practiced.

The band members said they were regretful and embarrassed for not taking into consideration the word's associations with slavery.

In an interview with Rolling Stone magazine last week, White revealed that the group hadn't reached out to her before making the change. White, who holds a business trademark as Lady A, has had multiple releases with the name, including the album Lady A: Live in New Orleans coming out in July.

The joint message issued by both parties this week suggests some resolution, but no exact details were given.

"Transparent, honest, and authentic conversations were had. We are excited to share we are moving forward with positive solutions and common ground," both the band and the singer said.