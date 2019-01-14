Skip to Main Content
Kylie Jenner move over — egg is more popular on Instagram

Kylie Jenner's birth announcement is no longer the most-liked post on Instagram.

Rival account eggs on social media world to beat Jenner's record of 18 million likes for a single post

Kylie Jenner, seen here at the MTV Video Music Awards in New York last August, poked fun at her Instagram competition by cracking an egg on the ground. (Charles Sykes/Invision/AP)

A photo of a simple brown egg has more than 30 million likes, surpassing the 18 million generated last year when Jenner posted a photo of her daughter Stormi.

As of Monday, the egg was still the only entry on the Instagram account "world_record_egg."

The photo was posted Jan. 4. The poster aimed to set a record and "get the most liked post on Instagram."

Jenner responded to the egg dethroning her, posting a video on Instagram of her cracking a brown egg over pavement. She wrote: "Take that little egg."

