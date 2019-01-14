Kylie Jenner move over — egg is more popular on Instagram
Kylie Jenner's birth announcement is no longer the most-liked post on Instagram.
Rival account eggs on social media world to beat Jenner's record of 18 million likes for a single post
Kylie Jenner's birth announcement is no longer the most-liked post on Instagram.
A photo of a simple brown egg has more than 30 million likes, surpassing the 18 million generated last year when Jenner posted a photo of her daughter Stormi.
As of Monday, the egg was still the only entry on the Instagram account "world_record_egg."
The photo was posted Jan. 4. The poster aimed to set a record and "get the most liked post on Instagram."
Jenner responded to the egg dethroning her, posting a video on Instagram of her cracking a brown egg over pavement. She wrote: "Take that little egg."