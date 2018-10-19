Kristen Bell faces backlash after talking Snow White and consent with her children

Actor Kristen Bell faced a lot of online criticism for talking to her children about Snow White and consent, namely whether it's odd the prince kisses her without her permission.

Bell, who voiced Princess Anna in Disney's Frozen, told Parents magazine recently that she reads every night to her daughters, Lincoln, 5, and Delta, 3, and that they discuss storylines.

"Every time we close Snow White I look at my girls and ask, 'Don't you think it's weird that Snow White didn't ask the old witch why she needed to eat the apple? Or where she got that apple?' I say, 'I would never take food from a stranger, would you?' And my kids are like, 'No!' And I'm like, 'Okay, I'm doing something right.'"

She also asks her daughters: "Don't you think that it's weird that the prince kisses Snow White without her permission? Because you cannot kiss someone if they're sleeping!"

After the magazine story was published, critics took to social media, lambasting the Veronica Mars star, including @MyRomanceAddict: "Get over it #extreme #feminism it's a children's movie, fantasy. There's enough trouble in the world without worrying about a cartoon!"

Get over it <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/extreme?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#extreme</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/feminism?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#feminism</a> it’s a children’s movie, fantasy. There’s enough trouble in the world without worrying about a cartoon! <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/KeiraKnightly?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#KeiraKnightly</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/KristenBell?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#KristenBell</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/disney?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#disney</a> <a href="https://t.co/sphpD8UXnq">pic.twitter.com/sphpD8UXnq</a> —@MyRomanceAddict

Writer Fiona Dodwell tweeted, "Kristen Bell says Snow White sends the wrong message about 'consent.' Seriously? It's a fairy tale. This is getting out of hand. I grew up watching Tom & Jerry but I didn't run around trying to kill. There are bigger issues."

On Thursday, Bell, who is writing her own children's book, addressed the backlash, saying, "I find the outrage annoying and misplaced as well. I'm a mom who wants my girls to possess critical thinking and [ask] a ton of questions. So that's what we do when we read books."