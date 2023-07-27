Canadian diplomats barred from pop star Kris Wu's appeal trial in China

Canadian diplomats were denied access to the start of pop star Kris Wu's appeal trial in Beijing, Ottawa said, following his sentencing in 2022 to more than a decade in prison for crimes including rape.

The Canadian Embassy in Beijing had been notified of the appeal trial in advance, which was not open to the public to protect the privacy of the victims, state-run Xinhua reported when the trial began on Tuesday.

"Consular officials in Beijing were notified of the hearing and requested to attend, but the request was denied by Chinese authorities," said Jeremie Berube, spokesperson at Global Affairs Canada.

Consular officials have been actively engaged on the Chinese-Canadian superstar's case and are providing consular assistance to him and his family, Berube said in a statement to Reuters on Thursday.

Wu, 32, is a former member of the K-pop group EXO. He returned to China, where he was born, in 2014 to pursue a solo career.

In 2017, He made his Hollywood debut in the film XXX: Return of Xander Cage.