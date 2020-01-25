Kit Hood, co-creator of Degrassi TV series, dies

Christopher (Kit) Hood, the co-creator of the beloved Canadian teen Degrassi TV series, has died.

An obituary on the website of the Cole Harbour Funeral Home and Crematorium in Nova Scotia said Hood died suddenly Monday at his home in West Lawrencetown, N.S.

Born in England, Hood emigrated to Canada in his mid-20s and made a career as a writer, director, editor and producer.

In 1976, he and former teacher Linda Schuyler founded the Toronto-based Playing With Time, which produced the Canadian TV series The Kids of Degrassi Street, Degrassi Junior High and Degrassi High.

The shows became cult sensations with their look at the fictional lives of youth in downtown Toronto, from the light-hearted antics to the deeper issues that weren't featured in many other youth-focused programs.

With great sadness and a heavy heart I have been tasked with sharing the news of the passing of an incredible man<br>On Jan 20th co-creator & award winning director Kit Hood passed away at his home in Nova Scotia<br>Kit was fundamental in laying the foundation of the Degrassi franchise <a href="https://t.co/W1CssrVK65">pic.twitter.com/W1CssrVK65</a> —@patmastroianni

Schuyler says Hood had a "trademark impish charm, and a kid's-eye view" and never let "the camera look down on" their young protagonists.

The Kids of Degrassi Street and Degrassi Junior High each won an International Emmy Award.

Schuyler is survived by his wife Agnes Malouf and her daughter July, and his sister Nicola and her husband and two sons in Australia.