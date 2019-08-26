Kim Kardashian reveals new name of shapewear line after backlash

After a wave of international backlash so strong it drew an official response from a foreign dignitary, Kim Kardashian West announced today she is changing the name of her official shapewear line from Kimono Intimates, to Skims Solutionwear.

West originally announced the brand in June of this year, aiming to create "shapewear and solutions for women that actually work." Fans quickly reacted to the name, calling the use of the word "kimono" cultural appropriation.

Nice underwear, but as a Japanese woman who loves to wear our traditional dress,👘 kimono, I find the naming of your products baffling (since it has no resemblance to kimono), if not outright culturally offensive, especially if it’s merely a word play on your name. Pls reconsider —@yukokato1701

In response, the hashtag #KimOhNo began trending with negative responses, and a petition against the name was launched on change.org. The mayor of Kyoto, Daisuke Kadokawa, also sent a letter to West, asking her not to use it.

"We think that the names for 'Kimono' are the asset shared with all humanity who love Kimono and its culture," Kadokawa wrote, "therefore they should not be monopolized."

Though West told the Washington Street Journal in July that she chose the name with "innocent intentions," she announced the name would be changed less than a week after revealing it. That included, she claimed in a Twitter video, relabelling nearly two million already-made garments.

West revealed the brand's new name through Twitter on Monday after listening to fans "feedback and opinions."

The line is slated to launch on September 10, in sizes ranging from XXS to 5XL.