Raise your cosmopolitans and strap on your stilettos, Sex and the City fans, because we have fabulous news.

Kim Cattrall, who played the beloved sex-positive, straight-talking and empowered Samantha Jones in all 94 episodes of the original HBO series and both movies, will reprise her role in a cameo in the second season of the show's reboot, And Just Like That, which follows the group of friends, now in their fifties, as they navigate life and relationships in New York City.

Cattrall, 66, who is British-born and Canadian-raised, famously did not take part in the first season of the reboot, after previously saying she would never play Samantha again. The show wrote around Cattrall's absence from the iconic foursome by placing her character in London and having her texts occasionally appear on main character Carrie Bradshaw Preston's phone.

Carrie, played by Sarah Jessica Parker, makes plans to meet with Samantha in the first season finale while mourning the death of her husband, Big, a.k.a. John Preston, played by Chris Noth.

Network confirms Cattrall appearance

On Thursday, Cattrall appeared to confirm the news herself by posting a screen shot of the Variety article that first broke the news on her social media accounts.

In an email statement to CBC News, a spokesperson for Max (formerly HBO Max) confirmed that Cattrall will make an appearance on the show, but said they had nothing further to add.

According to Variety, Cattrall will appear for just one scene, where she has a phone conversation with Parker. Citing sources, Variety reported that Cattrall shot the scene in New York City on March 22, without seeing any of the show's other stars.

But that was still enough to get many long-time fans excited, with nearly 20,000 people commenting on Cattrall's Instagram post by Thursday evening.

"Even if you are on the screen for 10 seconds, I will be delighted," one person wrote.

"And just like that ... Now I'll watch it," said another.

From left, Samantha (Kim Cattrall), Carrie (Sarah Jessica Parker), Miranda (Cynthia Nixon) and Charlotte (Kristin Davis) are reunited for the 2010 movie Sex and the City 2. (Craig Blankenhorn/Warner Bros. Pictures)

'Enough is enough'

While each of the show's three other major stars (Parker; Kristin Davis, who plays Charlotte; and Miranda's Cynthia Nixon) posted the trailer for the new season to their social media Thursday, none appeared to make any mention of Cattrall.

We are all blissfully unaware of when our lives are about to change... ❤️<br>Very excited to share with you our Season 2 trailer for <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/AndJustLikeThat?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#AndJustLikeThat</a>! 🎬<br>See you on June 22! 😘<a href="https://twitter.com/AndJustLikeThat?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@AndJustLikeThat</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/StreamOnMax?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@StreamOnMax</a> <a href="https://t.co/O2z9bG5DJN">pic.twitter.com/O2z9bG5DJN</a> —@CynthiaNixon

In a 2022 interview on The Hollywood Reporter's Awards Chatter podcast, Parker said Cattrall had not been invited to participate in the show's revival.

"We did not ask her to be part of this [And Just Like That] because she made it clear that that wasn't something she wanted to pursue, and it no longer felt comfortable for us, and so it didn't occur to us. That's not 'slamming' her, it's just learning," Parker said.

The same year, Cattrall told Variety, "It's a great wisdom to know when enough is enough,"

And Just Like That premieres June 22 on Max.