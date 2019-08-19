Kiefer Sutherland is promising fans he'll make up some of the tour dates he had to cancel in Denmark and Sweden due to injury.

The Toronto-raised actor-singer posted on his Instagram account that he slipped on the steps of his tour bus and seriously injured a rib while travelling to Denmark recently.

He said the injury made "it difficult to breathe and impossible to sing," forcing him to cancel the last three shows of the tour.

Sutherland added he has "every intention of making up these shows ... in September/October" and apologized for any inconvenience he may have caused to fans who had bought tickets.

The 24 and Designated Survivor star has been touring the U.K. and Europe in support of his country-rock sophomore album, Reckless & Me.

The 52-year-old Golden Globe winner recently toured Canada and the U.S. for the album, which includes some personal songs about his life.

"Thank you all for your incredible kindness and support," Sutherland posted on his Instagram account Sunday, along with a GIF of a cat falling down the stairs.

"We'll be back on the road before you know it... and I promise to be more careful walking downstairs on a moving bus!"