The Kids in the Hall documentary to stream on Amazon Prime
The Kids in the Hall: Comedy Punks will premiere at SXSW Film Festival in March before streaming debut
A two-part documentary about Canadian comedy troupe The Kids in the Hall is headed to Amazon Prime after debuting next month at the South by Southwest festival.
Prime Video, Amazon's streaming arm, says The Kids in the Hall: Comedy Punks will feature archival footage from the quintet's earliest years, behind-the-scenes clips from their eponymous sketch series and in-depth interviews with members Dave Foley, Bruce McCulloch, Kevin McDonald, Mark McKinney and Scott Thompson.
The documentary dives into the group's post-punk era origins in the mid-1980s, five seasons of their television series, a controversial feature film and multiple sold-out tours.
It is set to premiere at the SXSW Film Festival in Austin, Texas, this March before landing on Prime Video later this year.
The look-back joins a Toronto-shot revival of The Kids in the Hall sketch series that is also set to stream on Amazon Prime later this year.
WATCH | Sketches from the original The Kids in the Hall TV show:
The original comedy aired from 1989 to 1995 on CBC, as well as CBS and HBO in the United States.
Produced by Blue Ant Studios, the new documentary is drawn from the biography The Kids in the Hall: One Dumb Guy by Paul Myers, who serves as an executive producer.
Featured interviews include Fred Armisen, Lauren Ash, Jay Baruchel, Janeane Garofalo, Eddie Izzard, Mae Martin, Lorne Michaels and Mike Myers.
