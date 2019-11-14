Alicia Keys to return as 2020 Grammy Awards host

Alicia Keys will return as the host of the 62nd annual Grammy Awards.

Keys hosted the awards show for the first time in 2019. She will become the third woman and the first female music star to host the show twice.

Keys has won 15 Grammy awards and is second only to Paul Simon as the Grammys host with the most trophies.

The 2020 Grammys, airing live on CBS on Jan. 26, will be the last to be overseen by longtime producer Ken Ehrlich, with Late Late Show With James Corden executive producer Ben Winston set to take over the 2021 edition.

During this year's Grammy Awards, Keys sang a medley of songs she said she wished she'd written, beginning with Scott Joplin's Maple Leaf Rag. She played two grand pianos — one black, one white — sitting between them on a stool.

"I wanna welcome you to Club Keys," she said.

Keys earned praise for her hosting, including a segment where the talented artist performed some of her favourite songs and played two pianos at once. (Kevin Winter/Getty Images for The Recording Academy)

"I've been thinking so much about the people and the music that have inspired me, and I want to give a shout out to Hazel Scott because I always wanted to play two pianos. You know those songs that live inside of you and live inside of me, and you just love it so much, because it was done so well that you wish you wrote it. That's how I feel about these songs. I wish I wrote 'em."